Getty Image

Reports surfaced last week that Jared Kushner was one of the many people in the White House still working under a interim security clearance, possibly because of his frequently updated security disclosure form regarding his contacts with representatives of foreign governments. According to Talking Points Memo, Kushner has once again made an addendum to his financial disclosure form and might be adding more in the coming weeks.

In a letter to White House Deputy Council Stefan Passantino in January (obtained by Talking Points Memo), Kushner added “a number of additional business interests” he had not previously included in his disclosures:

That letter, which has not been previously reported, corrects and adds new corporate positions and details of his companies’ structures that he legally was required to disclose, in a seeming attempt to square his filing with spouse Ivanka Trump’s as well as clean up some previously overlooked items.

This is the second major update to his financial disclosure form since signing the initial paperwork, which is unusual according to government ethics experts. “This is really out of the ordinary,” said Don Fox, who worked in the Office of Government Ethics under both Presidents Bush and Obama, to TPM. “It’s really uncommon you’d still be trying to get the form correct at this stage in the game and there’d have been as many amendments over such a protracted period of time that we have.”

In the same financial disclosure updates, Kushner added that he had taken on millions of dollars in new debts in his real estate business in recent months.

(Via Talking Points Memo & Politico)