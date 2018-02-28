Following the foofaraw of the Republican and Democrat memos released by the House Intelligence Committee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced that the Inspector General’s office would be investigating the alleged FISA abuses, possibly in yet another instance of Sessions trying to appease his boss who frequently berates him both publicly and privately. Of course, this did not work, as President Trump quickly tweeted how “disgraceful” it was that Sessions would do such a thing.
The current Inspector General is “an Obama guy” (as Trump complained) because he was promoted to his current job by President Obama after working at the Justice Department under both Republican and Democrat administrations. The Inspector General, while lacking prosecutorial power, can and does make routine criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The Attorney General has released a statement defending himself:
“We have initiated the appropriate process that will ensure complaints against this Department will be fully and fairly acted upon if necessary. As long as I am the Attorney General, I will continue to discharge my duties with integrity and honor, and this Department will continue to do its work in a fair and impartial manner according to the law and Constitution.”
According to CNN, Sessions may have thought Trump went too far with his latest tweet, even reportedly calling the newest insult “in the weeds,” said a Sessions source. As for Trump, he’s been sore with his attorney general ever since he recused himself from the Russia probe, setting the stage for a special counsel to be appointed.
Too bad there isn’t an actual FISA abuse to investigate…
But go ahead and continue to alienate yourself, you orange buffoon.
Why is the president asking his army of chuds about Jeff Sessions? Does he not have a direct line to his own AG?
TFW you realize that your boss doesn’t have the balls to fire you, so you give him the silent treatment.
Trump is notoriously averse to face-to-face conflict. When he fires people, he sends his bodyguard to deliver the news, not wanting to actually have to face the person he’s firing himself. He literally did this with Comey.
So yes, this is right up Trump’s alley. He’d rather tweet about Jeff Sessions than pick up a phone. But yeah, Trump would TOTALLY run into gunfire to save some kids though.
YAIS girl. Ackshully, that’s a great clap back.
Is that how we do this?
I’d have a stroke if the MAGA crowd started tweeting like that
If you’d have told me Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III, the racist Keebler Elf of the Senate, would be the member of the Trump team with the most spine, I’d have asked you who your weed guy is.
It is truly a terrifying time to be alive.