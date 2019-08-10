Getty Image

Jeffrey Epstein, wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker, was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday, sources told NBC News. Had he been convicted of federal sex trafficking crimes, he would have spent up to 45 years in prison.

Epstein was arrested in early July after returning to Manhattan from France via a private plane, and charged with child sex trafficking and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. He was accused of sexually exploiting dozens of underage girls, some as young as 14.

One of the more outlandish claims was that he wished to start a “baby ranch,” where he would spread his DNA to multiple women, creating what he thought of as a super-race.

Epstein had been on suicide watch in late July after being found unconscious and in a fetal position in Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City while awaiting the trial that will never happen. He had marks around his neck, and it was unclear whether they were self-inflicted.

Epstein was incredibly well-connected, with ties to former president Bill Clinton as well as current president Donald J. Trump. The latter has been accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at one of Epstein’s parties. Epstein was suspected to elaborate more on his connections in his upcoming trial.

Epstein was 66.

