Amazon

Over three months after actor Jeffrey Tambor was accused of sexual harassment, the Emmy Award-winning star of Amazon’s Transparent has been fired from the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Studios “confirmed the news Thursday, noting that it had completed its internal investigation into” the claims made against the 73-year-old performer. The Jill Soloway-created show will continue, as the writers were already plotting a Tambor-less fifth season before the decision was reached.

In a statement to THR, Soloway said, “I have great respect and admiration for Van Barnes and Trace Lysette, whose courage in speaking out about their experience on Transparent is an example of the leadership this moment in our culture requires.” She also said they were “grateful to the many trans people who have supported our vision for Transparent since its inception and remain heartbroken about the pain and mistrust their experience has generated in our community.” Her team and Amazon would be “taking definitive action to ensure our workplace respects the safety and dignity of every individual.”

Previously, Tambor had announced that he would be leaving the show due to the “politicized atmosphere” created by the allegations against him. The actor was reportedly incensed by calls from Transparent‘s own creative team for him to step down. Not too long after that, however, Tambor reversed course and said that he “[had] no plans to quit” the show anytime soon. Following Amazon’s own internal investigation into the allegations against him, however, it seems that Tambor’s protestations no longer matter.

UPDATE:

Tambor released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday evening:

“I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me. I am even more disappointed in Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow cast mates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set. As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself. I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)