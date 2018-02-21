Getty Image

Although the United States Supreme Court refused to hear a recent case concerning Pennsylvania’s redrawing of gerrymandered districts, which was initially refused by the state’s largely Republican senate, that doesn’t mean its worst politics of 2018 are already out of the way. The fast-approaching midterms will also include a gubernatorial race in Pennsylvania, pitting Democratic incumbent Tom Wolf against GOP primary contenders Laura Ellsworth, Paul Mango, and Scott Wagner, as well as Libertarian candidate Ken Krawchuk. But that’s okay, because Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is going to moderate one of their debates.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Trebek “will moderate a 45-minute debate among Pennsylvania’s 2018 gubernatorial candidates as part of the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry’s annual dinner Oct. 1 at the Hershey Lodge in Dauphin County.” The game show host is originally from Canada, of course, but he became a naturalized American citizen in 1998. And according to comments made during previous election cycles, moderating a major debate is one of his dreams. “Unlike some of the other moderators — I’m not going to disparage them — but I have a different approach,” he said in 2013.

Aside from serving as moderator, Trebek will also deliver the dinner’s keynote address. As for which of the gubernatorial candidates will attend the dinner and debate, the Inquirer notes, “Invitations will be extended to all the major candidates.” However, it remains “unclear” as to whether or not Krawchuk will receive an invitation to the event. Either way, those who show up to go toe-to-toe with Trebek had better not forget to give their responses in the form of a question.

(Via Philadelphia Inquirer)