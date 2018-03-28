Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jim Jefferies has a unique connection to the gun control debate in the United States thanks to his viral bit from his 2014 special Bare. As you can see in the video above, it received a lot of coverage in the media in the wake of mass shootings in San Bernardino, Oregon, Orlando and many others after the special was released. While it was just a bit from a comedy show — something Jefferies discusses midway through — it highlighted the situation with guns in America in a way that many could digest.

But that was 2014 and nothing had changed. It was something Jefferies mentioned after the massacre in Las Vegas, delivering a scathing statement that stood in contrast to the rest of the late night/talk crowd: