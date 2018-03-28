Jim Jefferies has a unique connection to the gun control debate in the United States thanks to his viral bit from his 2014 special Bare. As you can see in the video above, it received a lot of coverage in the media in the wake of mass shootings in San Bernardino, Oregon, Orlando and many others after the special was released. While it was just a bit from a comedy show — something Jefferies discusses midway through — it highlighted the situation with guns in America in a way that many could digest.
But that was 2014 and nothing had changed. It was something Jefferies mentioned after the massacre in Las Vegas, delivering a scathing statement that stood in contrast to the rest of the late night/talk crowd:
“I appreciate the fact that I have a platform where I can have my opinion heard every week. I don’t take that for granted. I’m sure that many people are tuning in to hear what I have to say about this tragedy. I have been very open with my opinions on the Second Amendment and gun control in this country. But I’m going to tell you now that I have nothing more to say. I’ve said everything I can. You know what needs to be done to prevent this from happening again. But we didn’t change the laws after Sandy Hook, we didn’t change the laws after the Pulse nightclub, and we’re not going to change them now. So if you think you want to do something, why don’t you tweet #PrayForVegas, change the filter on your profile picture or post broken hearts on your Instagram. But know that you are literally doing nothing but pissing into the wind. This is our reality now. America, you let this happen. I dare you to prove me wrong.”
