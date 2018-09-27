Getty Image

Joan Jett — of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and The Runaways fame — spoke with Rolling Stone in an extensive interview today, coinciding with the release of a documentary about her life, Bad Reputation. Jett was a trailblazer for women in rock, and speaks to the resilience it took to be that, which she calls “innate.”

During the interview, she was asked about the #MeToo movement and why it seems to be moving slowly when it comes to the music industry. Jett’s answers are in line with her previously expressed stance on the subject, which is very pro-Kim Fowley (the former manager of The Runaways who was accused of rape) and unsympathetic to situations like the public rape that one of her other bandmates, Jackie Fox, detailed to the Huffington Post’s Highline in 2015. When reached for comment about the alleged rape, which multiple witnesses confirmed, Jett denied seeing the event take place, and her representative went as far to refer any further questions to the rape victim, saying: “It’s a matter involving her and she can speak for herself.”

Jett says she thinks that #MeToo is slow in coming to any industry but Hollywood, that she views Kim as a good friend, and when the interviewer brings up the coercion of another of her bandmates, Cherie Currie, to pose in lingerie, claims “nobody was forced to do anything.”

Here are the key passages from the interview: