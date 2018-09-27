Joan Jett — of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and The Runaways fame — spoke with Rolling Stone in an extensive interview today, coinciding with the release of a documentary about her life, Bad Reputation. Jett was a trailblazer for women in rock, and speaks to the resilience it took to be that, which she calls “innate.”
During the interview, she was asked about the #MeToo movement and why it seems to be moving slowly when it comes to the music industry. Jett’s answers are in line with her previously expressed stance on the subject, which is very pro-Kim Fowley (the former manager of The Runaways who was accused of rape) and unsympathetic to situations like the public rape that one of her other bandmates, Jackie Fox, detailed to the Huffington Post’s Highline in 2015. When reached for comment about the alleged rape, which multiple witnesses confirmed, Jett denied seeing the event take place, and her representative went as far to refer any further questions to the rape victim, saying: “It’s a matter involving her and she can speak for herself.”
Jett says she thinks that #MeToo is slow in coming to any industry but Hollywood, that she views Kim as a good friend, and when the interviewer brings up the coercion of another of her bandmates, Cherie Currie, to pose in lingerie, claims “nobody was forced to do anything.”
Here are the key passages from the interview:
Considering what you’ve been through between that and the Runaways, why do you think the #MeToo movement has been slow in reaching the music industry?
That’s a really good question. Why has it been slow to hit all the other industries except for Hollywood? As far as I can tell, bad behavior is everywhere you look. We just saw something on the news about a Catholic priest in Pennsylvania where they just printed a bunch of [alleged molesters’] names, but I think the church has done it because they had to. And Hollywood’s done it a little because they had to. I’m sure it’s coming. I just don’t know when the shoe is gonna drop. I’m sure the people who control those mechanisms on when things drop are controlling it. But I’m not sure how that’s done.
