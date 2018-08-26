John McCain Has Passed Away After A Battle With Brain Cancer

Getty Image

John McCain — American war hero, long-time U.S. Senator, and former Republican presidential candidate — passed away on Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.

Late this week, McCain’s family announced that he would no longer receive cancer treatments and be placed in palliative care, and he passed soon thereafter. McCain’s wife, Cindy, tweeted on Saturday night to express her grief and thank those that have supported the family over the last few months.

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

Meghan McCain, the Arizona senator’s daughter and also co-host of The View, released a statement online on Saturday night.