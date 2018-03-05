John Oliver: The NRA’s Streaming TV Network Is Like ‘A Deranged Letter From A Serial Killer’

#Gun Control #Last Week Tonight #HBO #John Oliver
News & Culture Writer
03.05.18 2 Comments

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting, major companies have found themselves forced to either part ways with or stand by the National Rifle Association. Last Week Tonight host John Oliver opened Sunday’s program with a brief reminder of this when he devoted his deep dive segment to NRA TV. “With all of the discussing this week of boycotting NRA TV, we thought it might be worth answering the question: What the f*ck is that?” Basically, as Oliver goes on to explain, it’s one big infomercial for guns and gun manufacturers that sounds like “a deranged letter from a serial killer.”

That “serial killer” also sells the deal well. From a handful of “Antique Roadshow knock-offs” and cable news-like programming that feels like “Fox News on a much lower budget” to women-centric shows like Armed and Fabulous, the Last Week Tonight research evidently watched a lot of NRA TV programming to prepare for the segment. As a result, Oliver concludes that “the final defining characteristic of the network is painting a bleak vision of America with threats around every single corner and one solution.” He continues:

“To watch NRA TV is to watch a constant stream of stories like those — many of them real, but amplified to terrify you and sell you products. And there may be a good reason that it sounds like an infomercial, because it is. Many of NRA TV’s shows are sponsored by gun brands like Smith & Wesson, and behind the scenes of NRA TV is an ad agency. It’s called Ackerman McQueen. They’ve worked with the NRA for decades.”

Driving the point home, Oliver then quotes from the Ackerman McQueen website, which exclaims, “Every brand must be its own media company.” “That is what the NRA have done with their TV arm,” he notes by way of prominent examples from the streaming outlet, like Dana Loesch. “They’ve got a product to sell, and they employ people who can sell that product well.”

(Via HBO)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control#Last Week Tonight#HBO#John Oliver
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCEgunsHBOJOHN OLIVERLAST WEEK TONIGHTNRA

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP