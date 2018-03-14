BREAKING: Unwitting Carter Page, the center of Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, is on The Opposition tomorrow night to tell us everything he doesn't know he knew. pic.twitter.com/9wRHb8rIXp — The Opposition (@TheOpposition) March 14, 2018

Pretty much every time former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page’s name pops up in the news cycle, the news is not good. From his featuring in a damning footnote in the Democratic memo responding to House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes’s controversial memo, to his six-hour testimony on all things Russia, this has pretty much become a constant for the man who once reportedly bragged about being an adviser to the Kremlin. And yet the Fox News-savvy guest was somehow convinced to appear on Thursday’s episode of The Opposition with Jordan Klepper on Comedy Central.

“Unwitting Carter Page, the center of Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, is on The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper tomorrow night to tell us everything he doesn’t know he knew,” the show announced via email. And while this all might sound like another The Daily Show-esque stunt, Comedy Central assures us that yes, this is real. What’s more, in a short video teasing the interview, Klepper can be plainly seen sitting next to Page at his notes-strewn table on the set of The Opposition. “It’s crazy to think that when you’re unwitting, you can be made to do almost anything by literally anyone, anywhere,” Klepper tells Page to his face.

His response? “There are a lot of suckers out there.” The Opposition‘s interview with Page airs Thursday, March 15th at 11:30 pm ET on Comedy Central.