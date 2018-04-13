Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sometimes a meeting can be so perfect, you have a hard time believing it is actually happening. That seems to be the case in this clip from The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, where the host can’t seem to contain the emotions he’s feeling inside about citizen journalist Kobi Libii running into Alex Jones. It wasn’t clear if this was for a segment or if Libii just happened upon the Infowars host and conspiracy theorist, but the results are pleasing.

THIS CAN’T WAIT. We confronted Alex Jones face to face today to make sure he was not a crisis actor pretending to be the real Alex Jones. More to come. pic.twitter.com/QoJkNJ827R — The Opposition (@TheOpposition) April 10, 2018

As you can see above, Libii is quick to pounce on Jones and his past references to “crisis actors” after major events. Jones tries to deny it, but the show doesn’t let him off easily, showing clips of Jones talking about it all on his show according to Deadline:

“Are you the real Alex Jones?” Libii asked, noting that calling a victim a crisis actor “would be a monstrous thing to do.” “I didn’t call those guys a crisis actor… “You’re an actor pretending to be journalist pretending to be a comedian, so you can sit there and confuse your audience like you’re a news show,” Jones hissed at Libii. “I don’t think a person putting on a big performance show and claiming to be a journalist would get much of a following,” Libii eye-rolled, getting the best of that exchange.

