‘The Opposition With Jordan Klepper’ Confronts Alex Jones About ‘Crisis Actors’ On The Streets Of D.C.

04.12.18 1 hour ago

Sometimes a meeting can be so perfect, you have a hard time believing it is actually happening. That seems to be the case in this clip from The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, where the host can’t seem to contain the emotions he’s feeling inside about citizen journalist Kobi Libii running into Alex Jones. It wasn’t clear if this was for a segment or if Libii just happened upon the Infowars host and conspiracy theorist, but the results are pleasing.

As you can see above, Libii is quick to pounce on Jones and his past references to “crisis actors” after major events. Jones tries to deny it, but the show doesn’t let him off easily, showing clips of Jones talking about it all on his show according to Deadline:

“Are you the real Alex Jones?” Libii asked, noting that calling a victim a crisis actor “would be a monstrous thing to do.”

“I didn’t call those guys a crisis actor…

“You’re an actor pretending to be journalist pretending to be a comedian, so you can sit there and confuse your audience like you’re a news show,” Jones hissed at Libii.

“I don’t think a person putting on a big performance show and claiming to be a journalist would get much of a following,” Libii eye-rolled, getting the best of that exchange.

Jones noticed the clip and responded on Twitter, clearly trying to show he was in on the joke:

Around The Web

TAGSALEX JONESINFOWARSjordan klepperThe Opposition

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 12 hours ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 2 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 6 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 7 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP