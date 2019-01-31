One thing that’s become epically clear: The government shutdown will have a lasting impact on history Not only did thousands of people go without pay, being advised to “take out loans” or drive Uber until it was over, but the places and things those people cared for went neglected, including our National Parks. One of the most notably affected was Joshua Tree National Park, which sustained damages that former park superintendent Curt Sauer said the park may not recover from for 300 years.
It takes a special kind of person not only to appreciate the importance and beauty of our National Parks, but also to act appropriately while visiting so as not to upset the often fragile ecosystem and often hundreds of years old flora and fauna that live in them. Apparently, those were not the kinds of people who visited the park during the shutdown, as there are reports of trees either cut down or driven over, gates and posts destroyed, and people driving off-road. Additionally, the garbage left around the park has the potential to upset the ecosystem, causing unknown harm to the plants, animals, and insects who called the park home. Former park ranger and current organizer of Friend of Joshua Tree, a nonprofit, explained that the trees are so big and they grow very slowly, so it can take hundreds of years for a tree to mature. Lauretig also said of the environment, “We say they grow an inch a year, and in a wet year it might grow five inches or a foot but in a dry year it might not grow at all.”
A 100-person volunteer crew showed up to fix the manmade structures in the park, which is a step in the right direction, but as for Mother Nature’s artwork, it remains to be seen how long recovery will take. Expect it to stretch beyond our lifetimes.
