One thing that’s become epically clear: The government shutdown will have a lasting impact on history Not only did thousands of people go without pay, being advised to “take out loans” or drive Uber until it was over, but the places and things those people cared for went neglected, including our National Parks. One of the most notably affected was Joshua Tree National Park, which sustained damages that former park superintendent Curt Sauer said the park may not recover from for 300 years.

A 100-person volunteer crew showed up to fix the manmade structures in the park, which is a step in the right direction, but as for Mother Nature’s artwork, it remains to be seen how long recovery will take. Expect it to stretch beyond our lifetimes.