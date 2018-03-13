.@VP on Joy Behar’s comments: ”My Christian faith is the most important thing in my life…I felt it was important that I defend the faith of tens of millions of Americans against that kind of slander.” #Hannity pic.twitter.com/9feIwC8r5H — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2018

On Monday night, Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an interview with Sean Hannity, and one of the topics of conversation that came up was an incident on The View last month in which Behar mocked Pence as having a “mental illness” for suggesting that Jesus talks to him. The conversation had been spurned by a warning from Omarosa Manigault-Newman on Big Brother, who said of the vice president: “I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things. And I’m like, Jesus ain’t say that … He’s scary.”

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus, It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you,” Behar quipped at the time. “Can he talk to Mary Magdalene without his wife in the room?” she later added.

After receiving backlash from conservative viewers however, Behar privately called Pence to apologize for her remarks. While speaking with Hannity, he suggested that Behar apologize publicly on The View.

Although Pence did give Behar credit for her sincere apology, he asked that she take it a step further. “I did encourage her, and I’m still encouraging her, to use the form of that program or some other public forum to apologize to tens of millions of Americans who were equally offended,” he said.

Sure enough, on Tuesday morning Behar complied. “So I think Vice President Pence is right,” she agreed. “I was raised to respect everyone’s religious faith and I fell short of that. I sincerely apologize for what I said.”

So now Pence has finally gotten his public apology from Behar, thank goodness that’s over with. Sadly, we can all probably still hold our breath waiting for his boss to follow suit.