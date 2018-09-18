Getty Image

Julie Chen is leaving her longtime stint on The Talk, reports Deadline. The decision comes one week after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down from his position as CEO of CBS amidst accusations of sexual misconduct.

Chen stayed on The Talk after the first wave of allegations came in July, all while publicly defend her husband. When a second wave emerged earlier this month, in a report by journalist Ronan Farrow, she did not appear on the show. She did, however, return to her other CBS show, Big Brother, where she seemed to subliminally support her spouse, signing off at episode’s end by referring to herself as “Julie Chen Moonves.”

Multiple women have come forward to accuse Moonves of sexual harassment and assault, as well as revenge for spurned advances, dating back into the 1980s. Moonves has denied their claims, while Chen issued a statement over Twitter.

“Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader,” the statement read. “He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement.”

Chen had been on The Talk since its debut in 2010. Two days after Moonves stepped down, her co-hosts — including Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve —didn’t shy away from talking about it, saying they supporting a transparent investigation.

“How are women ever going to feel comfortable in the workplace if they still think that power and money will be held over their heads?” Osbourne said on the episode. “It’s never going to end. It shouldn’t be allowed for anybody to have the verdict kept sealed. It’s not fair to women. It will never end.”

Chen will address her exit, which is effective immediately , in a videotaped message that will air on Tuesday’s episode. According to a source, she’s “decided that her main focus needs to be clearing her husband’s name from accusations made 25-30 years ago and tending to her son.”

(Via Deadline)