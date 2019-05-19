Rep. Justin Amash Is The First Republican To Call For Donald Trump’s Impeachment

05.18.19 2 days ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump has, in so many ways, had it good. Since the release of the (still redacted) Mueller Report — which didn’t explicitly call for the president’s removal but did include many troubling and, possibly, criminal revelations — few Republicans have come after the president with the force of many Democrats, some of whom have called for impeachment.

Well, that ends now. On Saturday, Justin Amash, Republican Representative of Alaska, took to Twitter with a lengthy and impassioned tweet-storm in which he first accused Attorney General William Barr of misleading the public with his report on Mueller’s report and then, perhaps more importantly, claimed President Donald J. Trump “engaged in impeachable conduct.” He also said that partisanship “has eroded our system of checks and balances,” and alleged that few members of Congress had bothered to read the full (again, still redacted) report.

That was just the beginning. Amash went on, over the course of 13 tweets, to elaborate upon some of his charges. For instance, he alleged that Barr had “intended to mislead the public” about Mueller and his team’s findings, through the use of deceptive language.

