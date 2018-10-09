Getty Image

Kanye West has been really into offering public support for Donald Trump, and now the president appears ready to invite the rapper over for a constructive hangout at the White House.

The New York Times reported late Monday night that a visit by West to the White House will be on Trump’s calendar later in the week. Set for Thursday, the meeting will apparently include lunch with Jared Kushner and a talk with Trump about Chicago and jobs for former convicts.

Per The New York Times:

Mr. West, who has faced a backlash over his vocal support of the president, will meet first with Mr. Kushner and then have lunch with the president, the two people said. Mr. Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Mr. Trump, has been focused on overhauling the criminal justice system, and one person briefed on the meeting said that Mr. West wanted to discuss the availability of job opportunities for former convicts. He also hopes to discuss with Mr. Trump how to increase the number of manufacturing jobs in the Chicago area, where Mr. West grew up and recently said he planned to return, according to the person briefed on the meeting.

West has tweeted about his intent to bring manufacturing jobs back stateside in recent weeks, saying that his Yeezy basketball shoes, which may or may not ever appear on the floor of an NBA game, will be made in the United States by Adidas if he gets his way.