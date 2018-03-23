Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just days ahead of Stormy Daniels‘ big sit down with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes — which is apparently still happening despite the best efforts of his legal team — President Trump’s other alleged side piece from 2006, former Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal, gave an interview with Cooper on CNN Thursday night. In the hour-long conversation, McDougal detailed her entire 10 month affair with the then Celebrity Apprentice star, from the day they met at a pool party at the Playboy Mansion to the factors and feelings of guilt that led to her ending the affair in April of 2007.

Comparing McDougal’s account to the one Daniels provided to In Touch Weekly in 2011 about her own alleged affair with Trump, the two womens’ stories share several similarities. Like Daniels, McDougal says that Donald brought her to the same private, Beverly Hills Hilton bungalow he apparently took his dates, that she had even accompanied him to the Lake Tahoe celebrity golf tournament where he ended up meeting Daniels, in addition to other details about his bedside manner.

But while Daniels apparently worried that Trump would try to pay her during their first sexual encounter, McDougal claims that Trump actually did offer her money. Noting that the night had ended on a strange note, she told Cooper, “After we had been intimate, he tried to pay me, and I actually didn’t know how to take that.”

When asked if Trump went so far as to physically hand her money, McDougal answered affirmatively, “He did.”

“He did, and I just had this look of, just, I don’t even know how to describe it. The look on my face must have been so sad, because I had never been offered money like that before, number one — but number two, I thought, ‘Does he think that I’m in this for money or why I’m here tonight? Or is this a normal thing?’ I didn’t know, but I looked at him and said, ‘That’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl.’ And he said, ‘Oh,’ and he said, ‘You’re really special,’ and I was like, Thank you.’ So I left, and I actually got into the car for Keith [Trump’s bodyguard] to take me home, and I started crying, I was really sad, and it really hurt me, but, I went back.”

After that, McDougal says she thought that would be the last time she ever saw Trump, but of course, that turned out not to be the case. Over the course of their 10 month affair, McDougal claims that she and Trump were in love and she even considered that they might marry someday, despite the fact that he was already married to Melania at the time with a newborn son.

She later reasoned however, “But I guess if he’s doing it behind his wife’s back, why would he not do it behind my back?” Given the fact that McDougal thought she was the only other woman, and Trump was also pursuing Daniels at the time, she didn’t know how true that statement was.

You can watch the full interview below: