Kathy Griffin Jokes About Being Given A Second Chance With Her Infamous Trump Photo: ‘I’d Do Mike Pence’

#Bill Maher #Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
03.10.18 5 Comments

Bill Maher’s latest Real Time was another slap at the “outrage culture” that is popular for many online and on social media. To highlight it, Maher invited Kathy Griffin and NYT columnist Bari Weiss. This was Weiss’ second appearance on the show in a month, occupying the same mid-show segment she appeared on earlier in February, while Griffin was making her first major appearance since her controversial photoshoot with a headless Trump in May 2017. Both have faced different levels of outrage by critics online and on the far right, something that Maher considers one of his major gripes over the years.

Griffin’s appearance was special because she used it to thank Maher for his support as one of the only people to publicly defend her after the photos were released. She claims others texted her or reached out in private, but weren’t willing to publicly go to bat for the comic. She then goes on to talk a bit about the real troubles she faced after the backlash to the photos, including the Department of Justice investigation she was subject to for two months and her experience on Interpol’s “No Fly” list that caused trouble during her overseas tour.

Her career took a major and very public hit, but she seems to be ready to bounce back in the U.S. with a pair of confirmed shows at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Maher#Donald Trump
TAGSBILL MAHERdonald trumpKATHY GRIFFINoutrage

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP