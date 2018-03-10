Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Maher’s latest Real Time was another slap at the “outrage culture” that is popular for many online and on social media. To highlight it, Maher invited Kathy Griffin and NYT columnist Bari Weiss. This was Weiss’ second appearance on the show in a month, occupying the same mid-show segment she appeared on earlier in February, while Griffin was making her first major appearance since her controversial photoshoot with a headless Trump in May 2017. Both have faced different levels of outrage by critics online and on the far right, something that Maher considers one of his major gripes over the years.

"Imagine if you took the worst selfie in the world, went to bed, woke up, and you found out that the president tweeted about it, which then mobilized the alt-right, Fox News, everybody else…" – @KathyGriffin #RealTime pic.twitter.com/vMp4sBvo5O — Real Time (@RealTimers) March 10, 2018

Griffin’s appearance was special because she used it to thank Maher for his support as one of the only people to publicly defend her after the photos were released. She claims others texted her or reached out in private, but weren’t willing to publicly go to bat for the comic. She then goes on to talk a bit about the real troubles she faced after the backlash to the photos, including the Department of Justice investigation she was subject to for two months and her experience on Interpol’s “No Fly” list that caused trouble during her overseas tour.

Her career took a major and very public hit, but she seems to be ready to bounce back in the U.S. with a pair of confirmed shows at Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center.