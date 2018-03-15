Hillary Clinton did not do herself any favors earlier this week, when — during an appearance at the 2018 India Today Conclave — she made what some would call less than tactful remarks speculating about how racism and misogyny led to the election of President Trump. “We do not do well with white men and we don’t do well with married, white women,” she told the panel in Mumbai. “And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

Now, Clinton is a private citizen at this point and not running for public office, so one could argue that she can say pretty much whatever she wants at this point. But that didn’t stop Kellyane Conway from delivering a frothing condemnation on Fox and Friends on Thursday morning, cheekily referring to Clinton as “that woman whose name I won’t say on TV.”

“Oh wow, I’m sure that’ll make its way into ads somewhere, somehow,” Conway gloated, even though — again, Hillary is not running for anything. “She basically is insulting half of the country, at least half of the country,” Conway continued. “And let me tell you something lady, the idea that I, or other women like me have to ask our husbands how to vote, it’s really a joke, particularly since — I won’t say your name but I’ll appeal to you directly — particularly since this country knows who you are, first and foremost, because of whom you married.”

Well, one thing is for sure. You could never accuse Conway of voting how her husband votes, since he’s made it fairly clear how he feels about his wife’s boss.