Kellyanne Conway has reversed course when it comes to her stance on disgraced GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore. Just last week, on Thursday, the advisor to the president told Fox and Friends, “Whatever the facts end up being, the premises, of course, the principle, the incontrovertible principle, is that there is no Senate seat worth more than a child. And we all want to put that forward.” Just five days later however — on the same program, no less — Conway put forth a wildly different opinion when discussing Moore’s Democratic opponent, Doug Jones.
“Folks, don’t be fooled, he’ll be a vote against tax cuts,” she told hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt. “He’s weak on crime, he’s weak on borders, he’s strong on raising your taxes. He’s terrible for property owners, and Doug Jones is a doctrinaire liberal which is why he’s not saying anything and why the media are trying to boost him [sic].”
“So, vote Roy Moore?” interjected Kilmeade. “I’m telling you, we want the votes,” Conway continued. “In the Senate, to get this tax bill through, and the media– if the media was really concerned about all these allegations and that’s what this was truly about, the Democrats, Al Franken would be on the ash heap of bygone, half-funny comedians. He wouldn’t be here in Capitol Hill, he still has his job. What’s Bob Menendez doing back here? That’s the best my state of New Jersey can do? Huh Doocy? You live there!”
Kilmeade then pointed out the even the RNC has withdrawn support for Roy Moore, but Conway remained steadfast. It’s a rare day that even the hosts of Fox and Friends can be thrown for a loop, but these are sadly just the times we’re living in now.
Whores gonna whore.
This isn’t an indictment of Kellyanne in particular but the Republicans in general. They are so desperate to push through a tax cut for the pockets that fund them that they have, and will continue, to abandon all of their supposed principles, platforms, and constituents. Who knows, maybe trickle-down and de-regulation won’t crater the economy this time?
The only thing that will come from their ‘trickle down’ plan is that it will leaving the majority of Americans smelling like caviar piss.
Team sports BS. More red vs Blue than right vs wrong.
See, you’re being disingenuous. This is Kellyanne talking on Fox yet you find a way to make this into your “Both sides do it” political views.
This is Kelly Anne supporting a POS that she condemned less than a week ago just to support her team. I condemn both sides for doing it.
The ends justify the means!
Let’s abandon all morality in the name of giving millionaires more millions!
And the Franken thing is bullshit and she knows it. Allegations just came out late last week. He was already in the god damn senate, Roy Moore isn’t yet because we luckily know of his transgressions before people will be voting for him. I’m inclined to say Franken should either resign or announce he won’t run for re-election but I also don’t believe his issues are nearly the level of Moore’s.