Getty Image

After being accused of sexual harassment, Kevin Spacey tried to deflect from the accusations by coming out as gay, a tactic that didn’t engender much sympathy. After a number of other credible allegations were made, studios went about cutting all ties with Spacey, leading to his removal from the film All The Money In The World as well as House of Cards on Netflix. In yet another sign that people are distancing themselves from Spacey, his own charitable foundation announced that it’s closing its doors.

According to the trustees of the Kevin Spacey Foundation, which “worked to encourage young people in the performing arts,” it’s no longer viable and will no longer operate in the United Kingdom as of this week per this statement:

“The Trustees have reached the conclusion that the work of the Kevin Spacey Foundation UK is no longer viable and as such the Foundation will be closing on the 28 February 2018. The Trustees would like to thank all their partners, artists, and organizations for the great work that has been done in association with the Foundation. The Trustees hope that the objects of the charity will be taken forward by other organizations.”

In the first wave of allegations against Spacey, the foundation reduced its social media activity and “scaled back” its website, which now features little more than an About Us section with information about the foundation shutting down. And Spacey’s troubles are far from over, for Scotland Yard is currently investigating assault allegations against him made by several young men in London.

(Via Variety)