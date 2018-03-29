Getty Image

When she’s not too busy attempting to dunk on LeBron James and her own Fox News colleague Shepard Smith, conservative personality Laura Ingraham spends her time taunting the progressive survivors of the Parkland shooting. The radio talk show host turned television figure most recently joined in a chorus of largely conservative voices on Wednesday to ridicule David Hogg, one of the more outspoken Stoneman Douglas High School students, after it was reported that he didn’t get into multiple colleges that he applied to. So he launched a boycott against her program, which has already lost several advertisers as a result.

According to the Washington Post, Ingraham shared an article from the conservative website The Daily Wire announcing Hogg’s news late Wednesday morning. “David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it,” she wrote, adding: “Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA… totally predictable given acceptance rates.”

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

In response, Hogg asked his over 600,000 followers who Ingraham’s top advertisers were and subsequently produced a list.

The response was swift, according to Vice News, because many of Hogg’s followers and other sympathetic observers began hounding Ingraham’s advertisers about the matter. The pet food-maker Nutrish was one of the first to go, announcing its decision in a tweet responding directly to Hogg: “We are in the process of removing our ads from Laura Ingraham’s program.”