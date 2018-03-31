BREAKING: Laura Ingraham announced on tonight's show that she would take next week off and be replaced by "a great lineup of guest hosts" pic.twitter.com/Ucoa4D45O2 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 31, 2018

Laura Ingraham closed out her Fox News show Friday night by cheerily announcing that she planned to take next week off to spend Easter break with her kids — but to “fear not,” because she had a great lineup of guests hosts on deck. Ingraham’s vacation announcement conveniently comes in the wake of 11 of her advertisers (at last count) boycotting her show due to a call from Parkland student David Hogg.

On Wednesday, the conservative host tweeted, mocking Hogg for being rejected to the four colleges her applied to and “whining” about it. “Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates,” she added.

In response, Hogg calmly tweeted the following list of Ingraham’s top advertisers to his nearly 700,000 Twitter followers: