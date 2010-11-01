Let’s Get Down To Business

According to new research from Sandvine, Netflix is kicking ass and taking names. (Totally their words, not mine. SCIENCE!) Just over one out of every five bytes downloaded during primetime (8 PM to 10 PM) in the US is streaming from Netflix. In Canada, Netflix is even more in charge; 95% of bandwidth at peak time (9:30 PM) is Netflix streaming. No wonder Canada got an online-only membership option before we did. Sneaky, TV-loving hosers. We’re onto you. Nobody’s that polite.

Another place loving their high bandwidth is the UK, where a 100 Mbps broadband plan is being criticized for being too expensive. The plan introduced by Virgin Media will cost $72 (£45) per month on its own or $56 (£35) when bundled with a cable package. And that’s “too expensive”. For comparison, plans in the US with half the Mbps still cost $100 from Comcast (Chicago area) or $145 from Verizon, and both those prices are with a cable package. All right, UK, we get it. You’re awesome.

Broadband plans weren’t the only thing some people in the UK were mad about this week. Protesters blocked entrances to Vodafone shops in London, Brighton, Bristol, Liverpool, Hastings, York, Manchester, Oxford, Edinburgh, and Glasgow, leading to several shops closing early. The cause of the protest was a combination of two or three main factors: a magazine claims Vodafone used Luxembourg as conduit to buy another company and avoid £6 billion (US$9.63 billion) in local taxes while the UK government has had to cut £81 billion (US$130 billion) in spending, Vodafone’s financial director has been advising a chancellor on tax matters (the same chancellor alleged to have dropped the claim on the £6 billion tax), and the rent is too damn high. Well, okay, that last one is disputable in this case, but a karate master assures me it’s true.

[news-links]

Netflix streaming accounts for 20.6% of primetime internet bandwidth in the US. (GoRumors)

Netflix streaming accounts for 95% of internet bandwidth at peak time in Canada. (ZDNet)

$72 per month for a 100 Mbps internet service is “too expensive” in the UK, a “holy crap gimme some of that” deal in the US. (ArsTechnica)

Protesters in the UK blockade Vodafone shops to protest “tax dodging”. (BBC, video at TNW)

[/news-links]

[news-morenews]

E-mail spam volume has recently dropped 20% due to Russia’s crackdown on alleged spam kingpin Igor A. Gusev, who may have fled the country. We gon’ find you. (NYT)

Britain’s first dating agency for the “aesthetically challenged” (read: ugly people) is celebrating its first engaged couple, who decided to marry after their fourth date. The company is offering them a free trip to a trailer the company owns in Borth, Wales. I’m suddenly feeling much better about my life. (Telegraph)

18 year old Kentuckian Alexandria Mills has been crowned Miss World. USA! USA! ( France24 USARULES)

[/news-morenews]

[news-stats]

The New York Times now has nearly three times as many Twitter followers as print subscribers. (SAI)

Did you know there are 5,000 janitors working in the US who have PhDs? How do ya like them apples? (Gizmodo)

Don’t count on spam going away, because it works. In 2009, traditional direct marketing generated $11.74 in sales for each advertising dollar spent. Email marketing yields $46.57 in sales for each advertising dollar. With that ROI, it’s no surprise spending on email marketing is projected to increase 11% per year from 2010 to 2014. You know what we have to do. If you know someone who opens spam, tell them deleting System32 will make their PC run faster. It’s for the best. (Flowtown)

[/news-stats]