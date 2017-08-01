WATCH: “They’re wrong. There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself.” @LindseyGrahamSC pic.twitter.com/R0Bxjegjjn
A vocal critic of Donald Trump and his administration, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) chastised the president for fostering a chaotic environment in the White House. Criticism notwithstanding, however, Graham also devoted a significant portion to promoting the president’s agenda regarding North Korea, whose recent long-range missile tests have reportedly resulted in weapons capable of striking the United States. Detractors have since noted that Kim Jong-un’s military likely doesn’t actually possess intercontinental missiles, but Graham hinted that Trump wasn’t taking any chances.
“There is a military option to destroy North Korea’s program and North Korea itself,” Graham replied to Today host Matt Lauer’s insistence that military experts weren’t convinced about the country’s weapons capabilities. “If there’s going to be a war to stop them, it will be over there. If thousands die, they’re going to die over there. They’re not going to die here, and he told me that to my face.”
“It’s inevitable unless North Korea changes, because you’re making our president pick between regional stability and homeland security,” Graham continued. “There will be a war with North Korea over their missile program if they continue to try to hit America with an ICBM. He has told me that, I believe him, and if I were China, I would believe him too.”
Soon after Graham’s appearance on Today, CNN reported the U.S. military had detected “highly unusual and unprecedented levels” of North Korean submarine activity in and around the country’s most recent missile test. They also found evidence of an “ejection test,” through which developers test-launch a missile that ejects out of its launching mechanism via a “cold-launch system” before the rocket’s engines fire up. Combined with recent reports of the Trump administration’s plans to ban all U.S. travel to North Korea, Graham’s comments this morning sound all the more severe.
Think about this. We have an idiot in the white house who loves “the nuclear.”
So in other words:
If we go to war with NK, they won’t be able to attack the US directly, but they’ll most definitely attack almost every Asian country within their missile range (let alone the people of North Korea) as collateral damage. But who gives a shit about those countries, ’cause #MAGA!
It will be Seoul, the capital of South Korea, that will suffer the most from a North Korean counterstrike. It’s 35 miles from the border with North Korea,10 million people live there, and most of North Korea’s ~12,000 heavy artillery pieces and rocket launchers are aimed right at it. The death toll there could very well be in the tens of thousands before coalition air forces could take out all of those artillery pieces, rocket launchers, and missile sites.
But Graham is correct. America and Japan will escape with relatively light casualties given the circumstances, it will be the Koreans (both North and South) that will die by the tens or hundreds of thousands. For people like Graham who don’t care about Korean lives, there’s no downside to declaring war on North Korea.
Lol, yeah let’s just wait it out. Bold strategy, Cotton. Worked well the past 8 years. Maybe after another 8, they will be able to reach any point in the US with the press of a button.
We won’t declare war unless they strike first. South Korea and Japan might intentionally or inadvertently because they are in the most danger. We will however be in their face for the foreseeable future.
Did North Korea just appear in the last 8 years?
If not what was the prior strategy that worked that the last administration fail to use?
It’s amazing how many are gleefully ignorant.
Obviously not. There were a number of moratoriums that the North Koreans more or less abided by from the late 90s through the early 2000’s when they had very little missile or rocket testing. Mostly, the tests were for satellites. Sanctions, inspections and tying up assets were the key drivers. While they may have Still been trying to develop new technology during that time, they were not openly firing tests like they have been since around 2010.
Since the death of Kim Jong Il and the rise of Kim Jong Un in 2011, they have basically walked away from any negotiation about stopping their missile launches and have been publicly testing, bragging and flaunting their missile launches.
You were saying something about ignorance? This clearly started rapidly escalating in 2011.
This one is so tough. Something has to be done and outside of a Bin Ladenesque op, you can’t have a maniac who tortures and kills his own people. We can let it be but it’s only going to get worse. People are already dying, so it’s just do we want those deaths spread out or in one (hopefully) quick maneuver. I don’t know. I have faith in our military leaders to do the right thing…not the cheeto in charge.
I kinda love how America (even before Trump) has just maintained that resolving the North Korean issue is pretty much all on China. Like, if only China was crack down on those punk-ass North Koreans, everything would be just fine.
Nobody ever raises the prickly truth that China uses North Korea to piss off the US because the US won’t let the Chinese have Taiwan back.
Who else would it be on to try and solve the issue through diplomacy? Anyone that can read between the lines knows China isn’t doing much of anything but a public pissing contest between the US and China is much worse than one with North Korea.
What do you mean “Who else would it be on…?” Did you even read what I wrote? Is the US going to say “Hey, we’ll let you have Taiwan back? No? Then China isn’t going to do shit over North Korea. Figure it the fuck out, yo’.
What? The point was that China is the only hope for a diplomatic resolution, so obviously we are going to try and go that route rather than just go in guns blazing. They share a border with North Korea and are their closest “ally” and missiles flying around their region isn’t exactly great news for them. Unlikely? Yes, but also worth trying for many obvious reasons.
Obviously we aren’t on great terms with China, but again, China nor The US want to get in a pissing contest because it is mutually destructive.
You don’t have a fucking clue. What’s China’s incentive to help the US again? Because you’d like them to? Definitely not how international politics works, friend.
Since you don’t seem to read and I have been saying all along the diplomatic approach through China is more for PR than results, I’ll try and explain it to you.
We owe China over a trillion dollars. They probably want that money back so letting our economy melt down would be a dumbass move. They also don’t want to provoke us by launching nukes or missiles at us through a proxy like North Korea because can wipe their country off the face of the earth, as can they.
That’s the incentive, fool. That’s how international politics works…
