Authorities Have Arrested A Suspect In Connection To The Mail-Bombs Sent To Prominent Democrats And CNN

News & Culture Writer
10.26.18 3 Comments

The Department of Justice confirmed on Friday that a suspect had been taken into custody in connection with the string of packages containing explosive devices that have been sent to prominent Democrats and outspoken critics of President Trump over the course of the past several days. As of Friday morning, 12 packages had been found sent to 10 different targets, including the Obamas, Clintons, former Vice President Joe Biden, Cory Booker, CNN, and actor Robert De Niro. A possible 13th package was discovered having been sent to Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) early Friday.

The suspect has since been identified as 56-year-old Cesar Sayoc Jr., of Aventura, Florida, who reportedly has a criminal history and ties to New York. A white van driven by the alleged suspect is covered in Trump and GOP stickers, including photos of a few of his targets with literal cross-hairs drawn over them.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has now released a statement via Twitter regarding the suspect’s capture in his state. “ANY attempt to harm others is disgusting & has no place in Florida or our country,” he wrote. “I appreciate the hard work of law enforcement to bring swift justice to whoever is responsible for these cowardly acts.”

TOPICS#Terrorism#Donald Trump#Florida
TAGSdonald trumpFLORIDAterrorism

