A Man Was Tasered On An American Airlines Flight After He Allegedly Assaulted A Female Passenger

News & Culture Writer
04.23.18

An American Airlines flight scheduled to depart from Miami International Airport on Sunday night was delayed when Miami-Dade police officers had to board the plane and tase a man who allegedly assaulted a female passenger. According to NBC News, passenger Jacob Garcia was accused of inappropriately touching a woman repeatedly while the flight was still boarding. Her boyfriend contacted the police when Garcia wouldn’t stop, who intervened when he refused to deplane at the request of the flight staff. That’s when things turned ugly.

According to a statement from American Airlines:

[The flight crew] began the process of deplaning the entire aircraft. During that process, a physical altercation between the same two passengers took place. Once law enforcement was on the aircraft, the passenger then became combative with the officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

In video obtained by another passenger, which has since been verified by the airline, Garcia is seen being held back by several officers while shouting at them, “Listen!” When he asks them, “What is the reason you’re removing me from this plane?” another passengers points out, “Well, you just assaulted a lady, for one.” Throughout the ordeal, Garcia struggles with the officers despite one’s warning “don’t fight me,” resulting in the use of the taser. He then calls the cop a “baby” and tries to grab the taser from his hands before succumbing to its effects.

