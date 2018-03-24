Hundreds Of Thousands Attend March For Our Lives Events In Washington D.C. And Cities Across The Globe

#March For Our Lives #Gun Control
News & Culture Writer
03.24.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

As the noontime start for the central “March For Our Lives” rally in Washington D.C. came and went, news crews and social media users on the scene revealed a vast crowd of people streaming down Pennsylvania Avenue for the long-planned event. According to the New York Times, a permit approved by the National Park Service estimated that nearly 500,000 people might attend Saturday’s main event, and judging by the steadily growing crowd of protesters young and old, it’s a sure bet that the final number won’t be that far off. Considering the zeal of the Parkland shooting survivors, however, this isn’t all that surprising.

Announced by the Parkland survivors and their supporters in late February, plans for Saturday’s “March For Our Lives” event in D.C. quickly expanded to include a whopping total of 844 marches throughout the United States and across the globe, according to the official website. A Google Maps insert with pins identifying each of these marches reveals the sheer expanse of Saturday’s collection of rallies. And judging by what ABC News and other outlets found, “sibling marches were already underway in cities abroad, including London, Munich, Tel Aviv, and Sydney.” Dozens of pictures and videos from each confirmed as much.

Even so, as CNN reported from the site of the Washington D.C. march, “the turnout [there] seemed to portend a massive standing-room-only rally” unlike the rest of the day’s accompanying events. What’s more, as the Washington Post noted in its coverage leading up to the main rally, the main thrust of the event was the Parkland survivors and other teenagers who had survived school shootings, or simply wanted to protest the fact that these tragedies were still happening with such frequency. For aside from several celebrity performances, all 20 speakers slated for the event are “under 18 years old.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#March For Our Lives#Gun Control
TAGSgun controlGUN VIOLENCEMarch For Our LivesPROTESTSSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP