Getty Image

As Facebook’s role in the ever-widening Cambridge Analytica data scandal sinks in, people are quitting the platform in droves as investigations into privacy violations begin. Now, after multiple days of silence which were decried anonymously by high-ranking Facebook executives, Mark Zuckerberg has made a statement.

In short, Zuckerberg takes responsibility and promises to “be better” while outlining the steps the company will take to secure its user data in the future. Zuckerberg admits they made a mistake, and they’re working to fix it.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data,” Zuckerberg said. “And if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you. I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

For many, it’s not enough. The Cambridge Analytica campaign, which weaponized user data to build profiles that would succumb to the propaganda unleashed, led to Steve Bannon’s “drain the swamp” and “deep state” rallying cries. Those sentiments are still being echoed and signal boosted as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Russians and Donald Trump’s campaign expands.

It’s a situation so serious and far-reaching that even the founder of Whatsapp, who made billions off Facebook’s purchase of his messenger, is calling to #DeleteFacebook.