People Aren’t Being Too Accepting Of Mark Zuckerberg’s Apology For Facebook’s Data Scandal

#Donald Trump #Facebook
03.21.18 35 mins ago

Getty Image

As Facebook’s role in the ever-widening Cambridge Analytica data scandal sinks in, people are quitting the platform in droves as investigations into privacy violations begin. Now, after multiple days of silence which were decried anonymously by high-ranking Facebook executives, Mark Zuckerberg has made a statement.

In short, Zuckerberg takes responsibility and promises to “be better” while outlining the steps the company will take to secure its user data in the future. Zuckerberg admits they made a mistake, and they’re working to fix it.

“We have a responsibility to protect your data,” Zuckerberg said. “And if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you. I’ve been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn’t happen again. The good news is that the most important actions to prevent this from happening again today we have already taken years ago. But we also made mistakes, there’s more to do, and we need to step up and do it.”

For many, it’s not enough. The Cambridge Analytica campaign, which weaponized user data to build profiles that would succumb to the propaganda unleashed, led to Steve Bannon’s “drain the swamp” and “deep state” rallying cries. Those sentiments are still being echoed and signal boosted as Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion between the Russians and Donald Trump’s campaign expands.

It’s a situation so serious and far-reaching that even the founder of Whatsapp, who made billions off Facebook’s purchase of his messenger, is calling to #DeleteFacebook.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Facebook
TAGSdonald trumpFacebookMARK ZUCKERBERG

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 10 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP