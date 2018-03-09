“Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli — who gained notoriety for jacking up the price of a life-saving cancer drug in 2015 — recently begged a judge for leniency in his security fraud case. Well, the judge felt otherwise, and although Shkreli faced possible decades behind bars, he’s still undoubtedly unhappy with the sentence that dropped today. CNBC reports that Shkreli received seven years in prison, and the occasion presented high drama in a Manhattan court room.
The Chicago Tribune reveals that Shkreli openly wept while addressing U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto and claiming that he’d apologized for defrauding his investors while running two hedge funds. Although no cameras were present in the court room, this appears to be a stunning reversal in attitude for one of the universe’s proudest trolls. Behold the sudden humility:
He said he is the only person to blame — not the media, not the government, nor his business partners — and that he hopes to make amends and learn from his mistakes.
“I’m not the same person I was. I know right from wrong. I know what it means to tell the truth and what it means to lie,” he said, before apologizing to his investors. “I am terribly sorry I lost your trust. You deserve far better.”
The sentencing also follows a statement from Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, who admitted that he alternated between wanting to “hug” Shkreli and “punch him in the face,” and this legal comeuppance arrives after Shkreli was ordered to forfeit his rare Wu-Tang Clan album, so yes, he’s having a terrible day. This means seven years of no livestreaming and no ability to harass female journalists while he’s behind bars. It’s probably the first lifetime dose of harsh reality for Shkreli, but surely, we haven’t heard the last of his antics.
(Via CNBC, Chicago Tribune & Bloomberg)
Man, I think this guy is a douche but I can’t hate on him for crying at 7 years in prison. Shit, I’d cry at 30 days, not even gonna lie.
Well this just brightened up my afternoon.
That’ll teach him harass female journalists right Kim? After all it’s what he’s most known for. Ok it’s not but you have to make a win out of poop sometimes.
Today will be forever a holiday
PREPARE YOUR ANUS
FOR AIDS!
Oh, the irony.. I’d never wish aids on somebody… but if I were to, y’know.
We will be getting much more of this karmic gratification in the next year or so.
LOCK THEM UP! LOCK THEM UP! LOCK THEM UP!
“I know right from wrong. I know what it means to tell the truth and what it means to lie.”
Congrats, Marty – you now have the basic conceptual understanding of a five year old. Now it’s time for your next life lesson: getting sodomized in a prison shower by your newest, bestest buddies – the “no chace for parole” crowd.
[goo.gl]
He’ll return just as douchey as ever if not worse. Also, pretty sure that all the drug prices he jacked up remain the same, right? So really nothing much will change.
Nothing will change? He’s no longer capable of doing terrible things on a mass level.
Have you ever heard of Jim Bakker?
@Heynowhank Why yes. He was the runner-up in the first season of Idols, Netherlands edition.
Ouch, he’s taking one right up the Shkreli.
Great start. Now let’s do this to every exploitative rich asshole in the country.
Someone page Nelson Muntz.
So did his investors lose all their money? I’m very confused on what he actually did.
It’s very simple. He cried in court.
He stole millions from billionaires, so, not a whole lot in the grand scheme of things.
He committed securities fraud. He lied to investors to get them to put money into two hedge funds that he ran. Then when those funds went bust he neglected to tell said investors. Instead, he took money from his drug company and used that to pay back the hedge fund investors.
Maybe he and that Nazi who got arrested after Charlottesville can compare notes on who has the better cry face.
These alt-right types sure do act tough and turn into little whiny babies when they have to face the consequences of their actions.