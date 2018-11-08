Americans woke up to another mass shooting tragedy on Thursday morning, this time in Thousand Oaks, California at a popular college student spot, Borderline Bar & Grill, which was hosting its weekly 18-and-over College Country Night. According to witnesses who spoke with CNN, at around 11:20 p.m. a masked gunman wearing all black entered the bar and threw smoke bombs before firing a handgun, killing 11 patrons, as well as deputy Sergeant Ron Helus, who was the first to respond to the scene. Helus was a 29 veteran of the force who had planned to retire in the next year.
The identity of the gunman is allegedly 28-year-old David Ian Long, a military veteran who apparently drove his mother’s car to the scene. Long was among the dead, but it’s unclear whether or not he took his own life or if he was killed by police. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean described the scene at Borderline Bar & Grill as “horrific” in a press briefing:
“It’s a horrific scene in there, there is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that, and I didn’t want to get that close and disturb the scene and possibly disturb the investigation,” he said, adding that the motive is still unclear.
Dean said investigators had not found any type of assault rifle within the bar. “Right now as far as we know there was only one handgun, but that could certainly change as we do a more thorough search of the building.”
President Donald Trump tweeted about the tragedy Thursday morning, thanking law enforcement for their bravery.
As usual with these sadly now-regular occurrences of mass violence however, many on Twitter are pointing out how we as a country, fail to act and prevent these tragedies.
(Via CNN)
You know what stops a bad guy with a gun? apparently not a good guy with a gun because a police officer is dead.
Pres. Trump would have stopped that bay guy. Even without a gun.
[www.abc.net.au]
I don’t know about that, he’s kind of tied up with silencing the media currently. could the shooter maybe wait a month or so until he has some free time?
@B-MO
Trump’s too much of a pussy. He’ll do the same thing he does when he needs to fire someone and send his bodyguard to do it.
Man, California just needs tougher guns laws. I mean, where do they rank in the nation – 35, 36? Oh, really? First? Huh.
How dare you not give thoughts and prayers before immediately making this political? The Right-Wing will be offended with you.
Thoughts and Prayers guys.
Mental illness plays a large part in this. It’s lazy and dishonest not to talk about it in the same breath. Quit pushing a singular agenda and maybe someone will actually listen.
Also, gotta love when leaders in Congress call on action from leaders in Congress. Change the channel, I’ve seem this episode before.
Every country has nutjobs. Yours just have quick and easy access to guns and the motivation to get it done because your media riles shit up.
The only silver lining after single mass shooting is I say to myself “This is America” and then I think of the bassline for the Childish Gambino song.