It seems like Bill O’Reilly left Fox News only yesterday, but one of his final controversial on-air outbursts saw him go toe-to-toe with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). O’Reilly took issue with her constant criticism of President Trump, and indeed, she’s swiftly distinguishing herself from his other congressional critics by becoming one of the most outspoken ones. So, it wasn’t terribly surprising to see her tear into Trump at the Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend. She also trashed several members of his cabinet, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. And … it was funny.
Waters had an absolute ball with Carson, who has already been called out for saying that homeless shelters shouldn’t be too “comfortable,” lest people want to “just stay.” He also got dragged for saying that poverty is simply a “state of mind,” and Waters hasn’t forgotten that he disastrously called slaves “immigrants” who yearned for a better future for their children. As a result, Waters vowed to “take his ass apart,” via Essence:
“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary. He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave … And if he thinks when he comes before my committee where I am the ranking member of the financial services that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his ass apart.”
Carson wasn’t the only Waters target of the event. She dealt some common criticism to Education Secretary Betsy Devos for not having the expertise for the job and barely ever setting foot in a classroom. And she also took issue with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who she called “a racist” and a “throwback.” Still, all of this cabinet bashing served her ultimate purpose, which was to “tak[e] off the gloves” where all things Trump is concerned, and in the spirit of the anti-Hillary chants that he (still) leads at rallies, she called for an impeachment chant. Watch that portion of her speech below.
Ben better be careful when dealing with such a well informed and skilled orator.
Damn. Beat me to it. I also enjoy the one where she says she has to march since her mom couldn’t have an abortion. Uh, Maxine. Never mind.
You think maybe, possibly she just misspoke and meant to say “Crimea” instead of “Korea”? Sometimes people slip up. Like that time you actually wrote “I’m a moderate.”
Deez, no. Just…no. She’s barely functionally retarded. There’s enough evidence to prove as much. A two minute google search is all ya need.
Yea, because the press won’t crucify anyone outside of their groupthink for slip ups. Endless coverage of Trump, or even Gary Johnson’s “Aleppo gaffe” , but Auntie Maxine thinks Russia is marching on Seoul and can’t think of Aleppo herself; but its just a small speaking error. Move along, nothing to see here.
@Deeznuts it’s all they have since their boy Covfefe is making their stupidity more and more apparent daily. Funny how apropos “grammar nazi” is for this time in history.
@ExtraStark I know who she is. I’ve never said the GOP has a monopoly on stupidity and she’s definitely one of the dimmer bulbs in the Democratic box but apply Occam’s Razor here…if she said “Crimea” (which sounds very similar to Korea) nothing she said would be off. Seems far more likely she had a slip of the tongue than she actually believed Putin was invading Korea.
@Libertarian Response Team TRUMP IS THE GODDAMN PRESIDENT. Gary Johnson was a candidate for the presidency! They are supposed to be the best of the best. EVERYTHING these people say or do should be reported on. You really think these are equivalent?? I actually empathized with GJ and his Aleppo gaffe and thought it was bullshit that’s the only coverage he got the entire campaign but spare me the tired ‘librul meedya’ narrative; that’s a problem with our two-party system and the media’s complicity in perpetuating it. Besides, if every time a politician made a gaffe it was breaking news it’s literally all we would read and hear about, every day. Unless it affects an election campaign or pending legislation, it belongs where it is, on YouTube.
And both of you – it’s only because I’m off work and it’s a slow day I even checked this story again. If you’re going to address comments directly to people please add “@” and their handle otherwise they don’t get notifications and probably won’t ever see the replies.
@Deez, (LOL!) If you know who she is, then you know she’s a fucking moron. Me thinks you don’t know who she is. Unless every word she says is to be given the ol’ unintended slip pass, then this Congressman who is employed by the American people should be held to account. Same for every congressman!
@DeezNuts13 I literally stopped reading when you said the president should be the best of the best. The best dont even run for president, they have happier lives for it. Egomaniacal power mongers want to be president, regardless of political affiliation. The person who wants to be president the most is arguably the least qualified for it. That includes the 2016 election.
Shes just a an overhyped c**t.
@ExtraStark I basically just agreed with you she isn’t particularly smart but if you want to play at being a patronizing buffoon have at it hoss.
Notice typed out your entire handle? The way Libertarian did to me so I’d be alerted he responded? What about this is so hard for you? Not doing so after I asked politely just makes you look slow and / or pussy. And if you honestly think it’s more likely this woman believes Putin is invading Korea over a speaking gaffe I’m afraid the former is looking more likely. Maybe stick to talking about if and / or how you’d have sex with her? That was a moderately successful gimmick after all, why not stick with what works?
@Libertarian Response Team the key word is SHOULD. One look at who Republicans thought was fit to lead this country would prove what should be isn’t always (or even commonly) what actually is. Apparently you disagree that qualified, intelligent people should be in high office? It’s unfortunate you disregarded the rest of my comment, I thought it was fairly civil and diplomatic.
@DeezNutz13 Don’t put words in my mouth. Id love for the best, brightest and most standup people to be politician, especially president. Thats just never the case. The Republicans voted him in on the sole reason that he was an agent of change. For better or worse, he would change politics and the Left is learning all the wrong lessons from his successes and his failures. They better step it up in 2018
Poverty Pimp.
