Maxine Waters Says Ben Carson Doesn't Care About The Poor: 'I'm Going To Take His Ass Apart'

07.05.17

It seems like Bill O’Reilly left Fox News only yesterday, but one of his final controversial on-air outbursts saw him go toe-to-toe with Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA). O’Reilly took issue with her constant criticism of President Trump, and indeed, she’s swiftly distinguishing herself from his other congressional critics by becoming one of the most outspoken ones. So, it wasn’t terribly surprising to see her tear into Trump at the Essence Festival in New Orleans over the weekend. She also trashed several members of his cabinet, including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson. And … it was funny.

Waters had an absolute ball with Carson, who has already been called out for saying that homeless shelters shouldn’t be too “comfortable,” lest people want to “just stay.” He also got dragged for saying that poverty is simply a “state of mind,” and Waters hasn’t forgotten that he disastrously called slaves “immigrants” who yearned for a better future for their children. As a result, Waters vowed to “take his ass apart,” via Essence:

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary. He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave … And if he thinks when he comes before my committee where I am the ranking member of the financial services that I am going to give him a pass, I am going to take his ass apart.”

Carson wasn’t the only Waters target of the event. She dealt some common criticism to Education Secretary Betsy Devos for not having the expertise for the job and barely ever setting foot in a classroom. And she also took issue with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who she called “a racist” and a “throwback.” Still, all of this cabinet bashing served her ultimate purpose, which was to “tak[e] off the gloves” where all things Trump is concerned, and in the spirit of the anti-Hillary chants that he (still) leads at rallies, she called for an impeachment chant. Watch that portion of her speech below.

#Ben Carson
ben carson Maxine Waters

