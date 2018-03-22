Trump’s National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster Resigns With Ambassador John Bolton Taking His Place

The revolving door leading to the Oval Office isn’t nearly done spinning. Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor, Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, has resigned. In his place will step John Bolton, a former ambassador to the United Nations. Rumors of McMaster’s departure from Trump’s National Security team have been humming for weeks, which, according to sources inside the White House, led to an uncertainty with foreign officials.

The New York Times paints a picture of a Trump White House that is attempting to bolster its National Security forces ahead of Trump’s meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. Last week, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was fired and replaced with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

