Meet The Cheer Mom Who Allegedly Had Sex With Her Daughter’s 17-Year-Old Classmate

Iris Gibney is your typical suburban mom. She’s married, she has three kids, she has a job. By all accounts, things were going well in her life until this past fall. That’s when she met a 17-year-old boy while working as a cheer mom at a football game.

Not long after that, Gibney allegedly began sending nude photos to him via Twitter and a public chat room. That ultimately led to this incident on November 15th.

As the officer approached the car, he saw Gibney performing a sex act on the teen, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained from police. Confronted about the alleged affair, the teen told the officer he couldn’t lie and admitted he was having sex with Gibney, according to police records. Gibney, who works as an associate at Victoria’s Secret in King of Prussia, told the officer, “I’ve never been in trouble before. I can’t believe I did this. I have three children of my own — I am so, so sorry,” according to the arrest report.

This past Tuesday the 42-year-old Gibney turned herself into police on charges of “corruption of a minor, dissemination of explicit materials to a minor and trespass by auto.” She posted $50,000 bail and returned to work at Victoria’s Secret.

Her husband says he’s upset (naturally) and is doing his best to keep the family together. No word from the daughter who likely “can’t even” about this whole situation.

