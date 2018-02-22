Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Between President Trump’s school violence listening session and CNN’s Town Hall with Stoneman Douglas survivors the previous day, the topic of conversation on The View Thursday centered largely around the national gun control debate, and what feasible actions we can take to protect our schools.

In other words, a calm, civil, and level-headed discussion between the panel of women, right?

Yeah, about that. After running a clip from the listening session, Sunny Hostin pointed out Trump’s remarks about arming teachers with weapons in classrooms, which McCain immediately interrupted by reading out the president’s tweets from this morning that called the reporting “fake news.” “They’re talking about people with military training, so it’s not all teachers in all schools,” added McCain.

“What he said was — because I listened to it as well,” retorted Hostin. “He said that they would train teachers in all sorts of military styles, he’s not hiring military vets, Meghan, as teachers.”