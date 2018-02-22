Meghan McCain Defends Trump’s Tweets On Arming Teachers With Guns

#Gun Control
02.22.18 2 weeks ago

Between President Trump’s school violence listening session and CNN’s Town Hall with Stoneman Douglas survivors the previous day, the topic of conversation on The View Thursday centered largely around the national gun control debate, and what feasible actions we can take to protect our schools.

In other words, a calm, civil, and level-headed discussion between the panel of women, right?

Yeah, about that. After running a clip from the listening session, Sunny Hostin pointed out Trump’s remarks about arming teachers with weapons in classrooms, which McCain immediately interrupted by reading out the president’s tweets from this morning that called the reporting “fake news.” “They’re talking about people with military training, so it’s not all teachers in all schools,” added McCain.

“What he said was — because I listened to it as well,” retorted Hostin. “He said that they would train teachers in all sorts of military styles, he’s not hiring military vets, Meghan, as teachers.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Gun Control
TAGSgun controlJOY BEHARMeghan McCainSCHOOL SHOOTINGSsunny hostinthe viewWHOOPI GOLDBERG

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP