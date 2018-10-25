Getty Image

When NBC hired former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in early 2017, she was surely a ticking time bomb. When was she going to say something controversial? As it turns out, she made it about a year-and-a-half without saying something so extreme that she accrued the wrath of even her fellow coworkers.

After Kelly’s comments on Tuesday on her morning show Megyn Kelly Today, in which she seemed to defend blackface, the blowback was severe. First social media attacked her. Then her colleagues, most quotably Al Roker. Then her boss, NBC news chairman Andy Lack. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Kelly is expected to wind down her show, a source told the publication Tuesday night.

The incident came during a roundtable (with an all-white panel) about potentially offensive Halloween costumes. The discussion of white people dressing up in blackface came up. Kelly, known for airing questionable racial comments, wasn’t against it.

“But what is racist?” Kelly defensively asked. “Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was okay, as long as you were dressing up as a character.”