Megyn Kelly Hangs Michael Cohen’s Lawyer Out To Dry Over Alleged Threats To Stormy Daniels

#Megyn Kelly #Donald Trump
03.29.18 53 mins ago

Megyn Kelly welcomed David Schwartz, the lawyer representing Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, onto her hour of the Today show on Thursday — although “welcomed” may not be the best choice of words because the conversation was anything but friendly. Kelly came out of the gate swinging, grilling Schwartz as to whether or not his client ever threatened adult film star Stormy Daniels, either directly or indirectly.

Kelly first directed Schwartz’s attention to an incident from 2015, in which his client threatened a Daily Beast writer over a piece on the president’s ex-wife Ivana Trump. “You write a story that has Mr. Trump’s name in it, with the word ‘rape,’ and I’m going to mess your life up,” Cohen responded at the time. “For as long as you’re on this frickin’ planet.”

Schwartz’s response? “When your boss is being threatened like that? Everybody should want an employer like this,” he told Kelly, to her audience literally erupting in laughter. “Who would be so loyal, so loyal to your boss that you would protect that person.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megyn Kelly#Donald Trump
TAGSDavid Schwartzdonald trumpmegyn kellyMICHAEL COHENSTORMY DANIELS

The RX

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 day ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 6 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 week ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 2 weeks ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP