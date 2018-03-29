Megyn Kelly welcomed David Schwartz, the lawyer representing Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen, onto her hour of the Today show on Thursday — although “welcomed” may not be the best choice of words because the conversation was anything but friendly. Kelly came out of the gate swinging, grilling Schwartz as to whether or not his client ever threatened adult film star Stormy Daniels, either directly or indirectly.

Kelly first directed Schwartz’s attention to an incident from 2015, in which his client threatened a Daily Beast writer over a piece on the president’s ex-wife Ivana Trump. “You write a story that has Mr. Trump’s name in it, with the word ‘rape,’ and I’m going to mess your life up,” Cohen responded at the time. “For as long as you’re on this frickin’ planet.”

Schwartz’s response? “When your boss is being threatened like that? Everybody should want an employer like this,” he told Kelly, to her audience literally erupting in laughter. “Who would be so loyal, so loyal to your boss that you would protect that person.”