Shortly after Stormy Daniels and her alleged affair with Donald Trump became public, Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, made himself part of the story by claiming he personally paid Daniels’ settlement money in order to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement (Daniels reportedly threatened to cancel her NDA when Cohen was late with a payment). For some reason, Cohen also used his official Trump Organization email account to orchestrate the NDA with Daniels’ attorney, and the story isn’t over yet.

In his public statements, Cohen has dismissed the idea that President Trump knew about the settlement (that Cohen reportedly is waiting to be paid back for) and claimed that he used his home equity line to fund the settlement:

The earth-shattering uncovered email between myself and the bank corroborates all my previous statements; which is I transferred money from one account at that bank into my LLC and then wired said funds to Ms. Clifford’s attorney in Beverly Hills, California. How Mr. Avenatti or the media at large believes this to be ‘breaking news’ is a mystery to me,” Cohen told ABC News. When asked where the $130,000 sent to Daniels’ attorney came from, Cohen told ABC News “the funds were taken from my home equity line and transferred internally to my LLC account in the same bank.”

Echoing the man in the Oval Office, Cohen said that the whole story is a “witch hunt.” He continued to lambast the press for “incessant attacks” against himself and President Trump’s “historic achievements.” He then lashed out at reporters for using anonymous sources, while he will certainly continue providing his own bizarre claims as time wears on.

