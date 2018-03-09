Jimmy Kimmel Live

Just when you thought President Trump’s “best people” couldn’t possibly bungle the handling of the Stormy Daniels scandal any worse, the plot once again thickens. Just days after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders basically admitted that there was a nondisclosure agreement in place by telling reporters that the arbitration was won “in the president’s favor,” NBC News is reporting that Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen used his Trump Organization email to make the arrangements with Daniels.

Cohen apparently used his official Trump Org email address to arrange the wiring of the $130,000 payment to Daniels to prevent her from speaking out about her alleged affair with the president.

The lawyer, Michael Cohen, also regularly used the same email account during 2016 negotiations with the actress — whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford — before she signed a nondisclosure agreement, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News. And Clifford’s attorney at the time addressed correspondence to Cohen in his capacity at the Trump Organization and as “Special Counsel to Donald J. Trump,” the source said.

Last month, Cohen came right out and admitted that he had paid off Daniels with his own personal funds in a private transaction in 2016, for reasons known only to Cohen. “Neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly,” he wrote in a statement.

You just can’t make this up, folks.

(Via NBC News)