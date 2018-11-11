Getty Image

Michael Moore has never been one to be silenced — except just once: At the Academy Awards held in 2003. When the filmmaker and political activist won the Oscar for Best Documentary, awarded to his gun control opus Bowling for Columbine, his attempt to make a fiery anti-war speech was booed, prompting the orchestra to cut him off halfway through. Saturday night he finally read what he had long ago prepared, this time in its entirety.

The occasion was the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards, held at BRIC in Brooklyn, where Won’t You be My Neighbor?, Morgan Neville’s doc on Fred Rogers, won Best Documentary and Best Director. Moore was there to receive a Lifetime Achievement award, and he felt that was a good enough time to finish what he started 15 years prior.

When Moore attempted to make his Oscar speech, the Iraq War, launched while George W. Bush was president, had a launched a mere four days before. Moore did not mince words. By the time he got to an impassioned “Shame on you, Mr. Bush” — and you can watch the whole thing right here — the auditorium was a mix of deafening cheers and boos. (Incidentally, on Sunday Bush received the Liberty Medal for his work with vets. The war he started for reasons that were later proven inaccurate reportedly claimed over 5,000 American soldiers.)