WATCH: At the Ronald Reagan Dinner at CPAC, ACU Communications Director Ian Walters said the RNC hired Michael Steele as chairman in 2009 "because he’s a black guy." pic.twitter.com/g6YcyLET5w — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 24, 2018

NRA President Wayne LaPierre’s repeating his “good guy with a gun” argument and President Trump’s suggestion we arm teachers may have dominated the Conservative Political Action Conference’s (CPAC) news cycle, but guns weren’t the only glaring topics on display. So too was CPAC Communications Director Ian Walters’ comments late Friday about former RNC Chair Michael Steele, who was in the room when he made them. “We elected Mike Steele as chairman because he was a black guy, that was the wrong thing to do,” Walters told the crowd at Friday night’s Ronald Reagan dinner.

Needless to say, Steele was not happy about Walters’ suggestion that he had been the Republican party’s token black guy. Speaking with Observer, the ex-RNC official said, “I wanted to talk to [CPAC chair] Matt Schlapp first, but I think it’s painfully stupid what he said”:

“If he feels that way I’d like him to come say that to my face. And then I’d like him to look at my record and see what I did. I can’t believe an official of CPAC would go onstage in front of an audience and say something like that. I’ve been a strong supporter of CPAC for many years and I thought they raised them better than that here.”

Steele refused to “project” whether or not Walters’ comment was indicative of the CPAC or the GOP as a whole. However, he did stress that what Walters said “shows a lack of maturity and a lack of understanding of the work we did and the work we continue to do. My skin color has nothing to do with that even if he thinks it does.”