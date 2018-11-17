Getty Image

Michelle Obama hasn’t been the nation’s FLOTUS in nearly two years, but she, at least, seems to be living her best life. On top of working, alongside her husband, one Barack Obama, on one or more Netflix shows, she’s even, as per EW, a bestselling author — again! Her memoir, Becoming, was released earlier this week, and everyone bought it. And you thought people no longer purchased books.

Penguin Random House, Obama’s publisher, revealed Friday that Becoming sold 725,000 copies — on the first day alone. (That figure includes pre-orders and all formats, incidentally, but still.) On top of that, the publishing giant said their initial run of 1.8 million copies is definitely not enough; demand has been so high they have to print off an additional 800,000 copies. All told, that means Michelle Obama’s memoir will have sold 2.6 million copies.

This isn’t Michelle’s first book. Back in the salad days of 2012, she released America Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen and Gardens Across America — a picture-heavy coffee table-type book that somehow made conservatives, who never liked when she preached tips on staying healthy and living longer, because why would they want to do that?