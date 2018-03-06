For the most part, people seem to like the official portraits of President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama. That feeling was fully embodied by a small girl caught (in multiple viral social media posts) appreciating artist Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former FLOTUS at its new home at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

The girl, two-year old Parker Curry, even caught the attention of Mrs. Obama, who decided that she wanted to meet her. On Tuesday, Parker and Obama met in the former First Lady’s office. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself…and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you!” Obama wrote while posting a video of them dancing.