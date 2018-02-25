Getty Image

Michelle Obama has teased the release of her upcoming memoir and describes the process of writing it as a “deeply personal experience.”

The first-ever African-American First Lady provided the update on her book via Twitter. Obama also has the 2012 release American Grown: The Story of the White House Kitchen Garden and Gardens Across America to her credit, although this will be her first go-around in the memoir game.

“Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience,” tweeted Michelle Obama. “I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can’t wait to share my story.”

Becoming is slated for a November 13 release with a planned tour to promote the book. Memoirs from First Ladies tend to sell well and it stands to reason Becoming should continue the trend.

“With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it—in her own words and on her own terms,” reads a promo tease for the late 2018 literary offering. “Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

In early 2017, Michelle and Barack Obama scored a massive payday for the global publishing rights to the political power couple’s book projects. One wonders what the going rate is for Scott Baio reading out a Melania Trump memoir in audiobook form.