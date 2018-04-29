Watch Michelle Wolf Of ‘The Daily Show’ Absolutely Roast Sarah Huckabee Sanders At The White House Correspondents Dinner

#Donald Trump #The Daily Show
04.29.18 3 hours ago

A lot has changed since last year’s White House Correspondents Dinner that featured Hasan Minhaj skewering Steve Bannon. Trump, of course, didn’t attend. So that was the same. But for the most part, Trump’s senior staff and press secretary have been overturned multiple times in the last 12 months, so there was plenty of fresh fodder for satire. This led to the one constant through the last few Presidential administrations, The Daily Show, sending Michelle Wolf to the podium in 2018 to burn down everything around her. It’s as if roasting White House officials was her mutant power.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders absolutely roasted.

“We are graced with Sarah’s presence tonight. I have to say, I’m a little starstruck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale. Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited, because I’m not really sure what we’re gonna get. you know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies, or divided into softball teams: ‘It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little b*tch, Jim Acosta!’”

It gets worse than that:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#The Daily Show
TAGSdonald trumpTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

Here Are The Best Classic Rock Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.25.18 4 days ago
Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

Brothers Osborne Represent Country’s Pop and Purist Sides With Equal Skill On ‘Port Saint Joe’

04.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

04.24.18 5 days ago
Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

Speedy Ortiz Are Veteran Indie Rockers Coming Back Razor Sharp On Their New Album ‘Twerp Verse’

04.24.18 5 days ago
Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

Excellent Folk Albums From 2018 You Might’ve Missed

04.23.18 6 days ago
Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

Lord Huron Stare Into The Void On The Ambitious, Masterful ‘Vide Noir’

04.23.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP