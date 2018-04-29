Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A lot has changed since last year’s White House Correspondents Dinner that featured Hasan Minhaj skewering Steve Bannon. Trump, of course, didn’t attend. So that was the same. But for the most part, Trump’s senior staff and press secretary have been overturned multiple times in the last 12 months, so there was plenty of fresh fodder for satire. This led to the one constant through the last few Presidential administrations, The Daily Show, sending Michelle Wolf to the podium in 2018 to burn down everything around her. It’s as if roasting White House officials was her mutant power.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders absolutely roasted.

“We are graced with Sarah’s presence tonight. I have to say, I’m a little starstruck. I love you as Aunt Lydia in The Handmaid’s Tale. Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited, because I’m not really sure what we’re gonna get. you know, a press briefing, a bunch of lies, or divided into softball teams: ‘It’s shirts and skins, and this time don’t be such a little b*tch, Jim Acosta!’”

It gets worse than that: