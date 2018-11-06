UPROXX

Today is the day: if you haven’t already done so, it’s time to vote in the midterm elections. There are many toss-up races this year in what is perhaps the most important midterm election in modern history. With record turnout across the country, no one is totally sure what will happen. What we do know is that huge issues — issues of justice, like climate change and gun control — are on the ballot.

It’s not really a secret that, in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 dead, Gen Z has come out in droves to protest Congress’s lack of action on gun control. Students like Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg quickly rose to the occasion in the midst of tragedy to organize marches, voter drives, and sophisticated social media campaigns that targeted the likes of President Donald Trump, National Rifle Association, and their shared refusal to do anything meaningful to stop mass shootings.

And the Parkland kids have surprised us all by doing one thing: not letting their tragedy fade from American consciousness. In fact, youth voter registration went up 41 percent in Florida after these kids started demanding action. In fact, we know that the NRA is running scared — they’ve started to taunt a bunch of high schoolers who survived a mass shooting.

Depending on where you live, today may very well be your chance to make a difference when it comes to gun control. In order to help you figure out how to do that, here’s a round-up of all the toss-up races in which one candidate has an A rating (or better) from the NRA.

A note on NRA ratings: We chose to focus on NRA ratings because the pro-gun nonprofit and lobbying group has outsized power on Capitol Hill. Through their Political Victory Fund — their Political Action Committee — the NRA not only doles out direct donations to politicians who are likely to vote their agenda, but they do massive ad buys (sometimes as high as seven figures) in hotly contested races. And the NRA-PVF releases ratings every year, based on a questionnaire, wherein politicians are graded from A+ to F based on their gun control policies. It’s the simplest way for us to determine what politicians will vote for gun control measures, and what politicians will continue with “thoughts and prayers.”

Further, because there are so many significant House races this year, we can’t highlight them all. Instead, we suggest you go to the NRA-PVF’s Grades and Endorsements page and look up the races in your district to see who has a high rating.

SENATE

Ted Cruz, Texas

Cruz was first elected to the Senate in 2012; he’s running against House Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Are you really surprised that Cruz is on here? You shouldn’t be. The sitting Senator is often at the forefront of the “thoughts and prayers” brigade after any given mass shooting and similarly claims shootings shouldn’t be politicized. Totally, 100 percent coincidentally, he has an A+ rating from the NRA and frequently receives massive campaign contributions from them. In 2012 alone, the NRA spent $65,300 on Cruz while donating $11,000 directly to his campaign; in 2013, Cruz received a direct donation of $9,900; Cruz has also received a direct donation of $9,900 from the gun lobbyists for the 2018 election cycle.

Dean Heller, Nevada

Heller was appointed to Senate in 2011 and then elected to a full-term in 2012; he’s running against House Rep. Jacky Rosen.

Jacky Rosen earned an "F" rating from @NRAPVF and will support the Bloomberg/Schumer gun control agenda if sent to Washington. @DeanHeller earned an "A" because he supports our right to self-defense. Don't let @RosenforNevada bring her Chicago-style gun control to #Nevada. #2A pic.twitter.com/fYb3pZXKVw — NRA (@NRA) October 23, 2018

The incumbent Senator received an A from the NRA. His race with opponent Jacky Rosen is tight enough that the NRA is also tweeting support for him.

Kevin Cramer, North Dakota

Cramer is currently a House Rep. for North Dakota’s at-large district; he’s running against incumbent Senator Heidi Heitkamp.

Cramer has not only been endorsed by the NRA, but as a House Rep he also has an A rating.