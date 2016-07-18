Everything You Need To Know About Trump’s VP Selection, Mike Pence

Getty Image

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump and his vice presidential candidate, Indiana Governor Mike Pence, now stand as an official team. This weekend, the duo performed a bizarre ceremonial rollout before an awkward 60 Minutes interview. The Indiana governor may be relatively new to the mainstream national spotlight, and Trump’s overpowering presence makes him seem downright bashful in comparison. However, this isn’t Pence’s first political rodeo. How did Pence get here, and what has he accomplished?

Trump chose Pence to attract the Republican establishment support he’s previously lacked. This choice isn’t as flashy as a Chris Christie pick, but could volley the real estate mogul to a November win. Although Trump prides himself upon nabbing the nomination without any governing experience, he and his family advisers were savvy enough to realize that a political insider would be the most mature course. Let’s dig into Pence’s policy-laden past and see what he brings to the Trump table.

Overall, Trump and Pence don’t appear to be political soulmates, which is precisely why he was appealing to Trump’s campaign advisors. He needed a running mate who can soften up his ticket and win over some resistant conservatives who have — until now — resisted pledging their endorsements and votes. Will Pence help Trump take a gold-plated White House? We won’t have to wait long to learn the answer to this question.

