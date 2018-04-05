Back in February, Center for Disease Control and Prevention employee Timothy Cunningham was reported missing, sparking rumors and speculation that his disappearance may have been connected to his work in the public health field and life-threatening viruses. Nearly two months after he disappeared, Cunningham’s body has been recovered in a river, but authorities have said there is no indication of foul play.

According to Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jan Gorniak, while the investigation is ongoing, the preliminary cause of death is drowning. Cunningham was found in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta, according to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson. According to previous police statements, Cunningham disappeared shortly after being told he was not receiving a promotion. However, the CDC has disputed that piece of information and said that he had been promoted in July 2017:

The disappearance prompted a high-profile police search and a $10,000 reward for clues. As days went on, internet rumors circulated that Cunningham’s disappearance was tied to his alleged role as a flu vaccine whistle-blower. The rumors were debunked by police and his family.

While the police have not offered a reason for Cunningham’s disappearance, they reiterated that he had left behind his keys, cell phone, credit cards, debit cards, wallet and all forms of identification. All of which does nothing to ease talk of the eerie circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

(Via CNN)