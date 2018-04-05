The Body Of A CDC Employee Missing Since February Was Found In An Atlanta River

04.05.18 2 hours ago

Back in February, Center for Disease Control and Prevention employee Timothy Cunningham was reported missing, sparking rumors and speculation that his disappearance may have been connected to his work in the public health field and life-threatening viruses. Nearly two months after he disappeared, Cunningham’s body has been recovered in a river, but authorities have said there is no indication of foul play.

According to Fulton County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jan Gorniak, while the investigation is ongoing, the preliminary cause of death is drowning. Cunningham was found in the Chattahoochee River in northwest Atlanta, according to an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson. According to previous police statements, Cunningham disappeared shortly after being told he was not receiving a promotion. However, the CDC has disputed that piece of information and said that he had been promoted in July 2017:

The disappearance prompted a high-profile police search and a $10,000 reward for clues. As days went on, internet rumors circulated that Cunningham’s disappearance was tied to his alleged role as a flu vaccine whistle-blower. The rumors were debunked by police and his family.

While the police have not offered a reason for Cunningham’s disappearance, they reiterated that he had left behind his keys, cell phone, credit cards, debit cards, wallet and all forms of identification. All of which does nothing to ease talk of the eerie circumstances surrounding his disappearance.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSATLANTACDCmissing persons

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 2 days ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 6 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP