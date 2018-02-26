Within the tsunami of continuing revelations against Harvey Weinstein, one of the more damning revelations is how the Hollywood mogul used a vast network of spies and assistants to further his pattern of predatory behavior. Although Weinstein allegedly used physical force and threats against his victims, there’s also an undercurrent to the discussion regarding those men in power who (on a more subtle level) use their higher stature to exert influence and gain sexual encounters. This power imbalance has caused many go back and reexamine Bill Clinton’s mid-1990s affair with Monica Lewinsky.
Those who are reprocessing the scandal include Lewinsky herself. She was a 22-year-old White House intern who, comparatively speaking, held no power while engaging in encounters with the president of the United States. A few decades since her world turned upside down (and stayed that way), Lewinsky weighs in with a #MeToo perspective while penning a column for Vanity Fair, and she mulls over the problematic nature of consent in such situations:
“I now see how problematic it was that the two of us even got to a place where there was a question of consent. Instead, the road that led there was littered with inappropriate abuse of authority, station, and privilege.”
Lewinsky has always maintained that the relations between herself and Bill Clinton were consensual, but she now realizes that the issue was a nuanced one and runs much deeper than “yes” or “no.” She’s certainly not saying that she was forced into any encounters with the then-president, but in terms of influence and the power dynamic between an intern and the leader of the free world, she realizes that the subject is a cloudy one. Lewinsky goes on to express admiration for all those who have come forward against their abusers:
“I am in awe of the sheer courage of the women who have stood up and begun to confront entrenched beliefs and institutions. But as for me, my history, and how I fit in personally? I’m sorry to say I don’t have a definitive answer yet on the meaning of all of the events that led to the 1998 investigation; I am unpacking and reprocessing what happened to me.”
Indeed, it’s no surprise that Lewinsky declines to issue a definitive verdict on how she feels about that life-altering period of her past. Her name has become synonymous with scandal, and it’s probably impossible for her to distance herself from the situation, even decades later. They say that hindsight is everything, but perspective can be tough to come by when, as she previously told The Guardian, “The shame sticks to you like tar.”
(Via Vanity Fair & The Guardian)
what’s interesting to me is how dems spent years defending that scumbag because he was great for the economy and now GOPers are defending another pervert because the economy is doing great.
at least the dems have the ability to say “well, we don’t defend sex offenders anymore, we grew out of that”
That’s a simplistic evaluation of the situation.
He was defended from impeachment because it was primarily a personal matter. Not a criminal beak in, or a covert funding of a rebel war in South America.
He was a married man who stupidly cheated on his wife and stupidly lied about it.
The economy didn’t have much to do with it. Just like the pussy grabber doesn’t have much to do with the economy now. Anybody that doesn’t realize it doesn’t follow politics.
Break in
He was impeached for committing perjury, which is a felony
“dems have the ability to say “well, we don’t defend sex offenders anymore, we grew out of that””
That’s not entirely true. There was an enormous power differential between Lewinsky and Clinton (i.e.: when you’re a star, they let you do it.) Plenty of centrist libs from the Hillary camp are bashing Lewinsky for what they perceive as a consensual act. They may see her as trashing Bill, which she absolutely does NOT do in the interview (although she doesn’t forgive him either.) And the right will NEVER stop whatabouting Monica Lewinsky when it comes to Donnie’s infidelity and admitted sexual misconduct because of that exact fake feminist attitude. The Clinton/Lewinsky scandal is partly how we ended up with a horny Alzheimer’s patient in office now.
I highly recommend Katie Halper’s interview with Juanita Broderick (another Clinton accuser.) They talk about why no one believed her then and how she was used by Trump during the campaign.
@Bitterpeace He was defended from the matter because silly little felonies and lapses in integrity are fine if you keep the economy rolling. You also didn’t mention his other victims, btw
@johnnysplendid I’ll check it out and I absolutely agree that coddling of Bill contributed to our current monstrosity.
@Staubachlvr I didn’t say different. Republicans impeached him for lying about cheating on his wife. Something every man in history has done. Today republicans have a leader that lies several times a day about everything. If he gets under oath, he will commit perjury immediately, and republicans won’t vote to impeach him.
@johnnysplendid I don’t understand this infantilization of a grown woman. Either you believe in equal rights for women or you don’t. If she is old enough to vote, drink, drive, join the military, or go to prison, she is old enough to screw a married man. I understand the right’s desire to demonize and scapegoat a Democrat. That is opaque and expected.
I don’t get this relinquishment of an adult woman’s responsibility in consensual sex. The power position thing is a cop out.
The economy is irrelevant. There are no victims in consensual sex. His other accusers like Juanita Broaddrick were known liars being paid by the right. That shit was out in the open 20 years ago.
@Bitterpeace I’m sorry to hear that your take on life is so cynical, but I have never cheated on anyone I was in a relationship with (which includes my wife), and obviously I have never lied about it. I don’t think I’m one in a billion on this matter, either.
It’s fine if you dont see a problem with supervisors and managers banging their subordinates, but generally speaking, the rest of society does. That’s why pretty much any sizable company/government entity will fire you for it. It represents terrible decision making skills, puts the company at risk, and creates a toxic work environment.
If you don’t think there are victims in consensual sex maybe you should sit in on some family court
@Bitterpeace “His other accusers like Juanita Broaddrick were known liars being paid by the right.”
Once upon a time, I would’ve agreed with you. Hell, I voted for Hillary, a decision that still leaves a bad taste in my mouth. But we can’t assume that the 19(?) accusers against Donnie are telling the truth, but the allegations against Bill are false. Honestly, it sounds like you’re defending the “they LET you do it” mindset.
She denied an assault once she was put under oath. Furthermore, Starr investigated her claims (made in the media) and found nothing. IMO, she was only trotted out for political purposes, so I don’t believe her at all.
She was an adult woman. End of debate.
Hahahahaha you don’t know anything about how woke people view sex.
You have to understand though that there’s a difference between two consenting adults and two consenting adults where one has authority and power over the other (in this case, MASSIVE authority and power).
He didn’t use his power to force her to have an affair. It was sleazy, but nobody forced her to do it, or made her feel that she had to do it to keep her job. She was a willing and eager participant, and if you ever heard the Tripp tapes, you would have heard that she tried to see him even after she left the White House. In fact, she demanded that he find her a job in the private sector. She wanted a job at Revlon or George Magazine with JFK Jr.
She’s jumping on the MeToo bandwagon because she wants a job in the media. She tried to parlay cyberbullying into a career, but that failed. Now she’s trying this. Enough already. She needs to get a job (any job) and accomplish something unrelated to what happened 20 years ago.
@sundayfunday22 – ok that was a pretty convincing point of view, with some new (to me) information. At first glance it seemed to be an abuse (or at least “inappropriate use”) of power over a naive (albeit ambitious) young woman. Your scenario paints her as a conniving opportunist.
Either is possible, or anything in between, but now I’m leaning towards your explanation (and that’s disappointing to me).
Oh fuck off. You kept a cum stained dress because you were so happy to fuck him.
Biiiiiiiiiiiingo
The “presidential stained dress” was the pc term they were using for it in the 90s I believe.
The consensual aspect of it doesn’t exonerate Clinton but it is a different shade of grey than groping or kissing a woman without their permission (allegedly). The age/position/power structure makes it even more inappropriate but again is completely different from sexual harrasment.
Monica’s a starfucker who’s still trying and IS cashing in. She sucked off Willie’s willie because she wanted to fuck the president. She kept a cumstained dress a momento. Nothing more.
And seriously, Monica ain’t a 10, but y’all are delusional to think Bill and Hillary have fucked in the past 30yrs. If you’re not getting it at home, you’re gonna get it from horny lil White House interns.
I’ve no qualm with what happened. After all, “when you’re a star, they let you” shove cigars in their vagina.
Why is this even a thing
Lewinski needs to move on. She was in a consensual relationship, and only suffered harm because of the media circus which turned her into a national joke. She has nothing to do with MeToo, as those women were assaulted.
Frankly, she needs to get a job and a life and stop using this pathetic event to keep herself in the public eye. If she had accomplished something since then, nobody would care about what she did 20 years ago.
How mad are you right now?