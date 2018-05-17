Getty Image

MTV Catfish host Nev Schulman, who once came under fire for criticizing Ray Rice with an elevator selfie (declaring the closed space to be “abuse free”), is now the subject of sexual misconduct allegations. The accusations have been reported on by Variety in reference to videos from a female accuser who claims that Schulman made inappropriate remarks and behaved inappropriately when she appeared on the show three years ago.

Variety has word from an MTV spokesperson, who says that production on Catfish has shut down while the alleged behavior is investigated:

“We take these allegations very seriously. We’re working with Critical Content, our third-party production company, to conduct a thorough investigation, and we’ve put a pause on shooting until the investigation is completed.”

Meanwhile, Schulman has denied the veracity of all allegations against him. He tells the Hollywood Reporter, that the claims aren’t true, and he adds that the alleged behavior described by the woman never happened. Schulman states that he also has several former colleagues “who are willing to speak up with the truth.” However, MTV is taking the accusations seriously enough to press pause on Catfish‘s eighth season (which continues to follow interactions of couples who began relationships online but haven’t yet met) until further notice.

(Via Variety, Hollywood Reporter & The Wrap)